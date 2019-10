Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police need help identifying the subjects in the video.

They are linked to a breaking and entering to auto offenders from an area in West Huntsville Offenders, according to police. They are in the dark-colored vehicle that pulls into parking space as video begins.

This video was provided by a business on Balch road.

Any contact please call 256-427-7248.