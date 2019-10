Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The regular season is winding down. Just three more weeks until we begin postseason play. Region titles are on the line in the Tennessee Valley including the one in Class 6A Region 7.

Tonight's matchup will pit two of the hottest teams in the state against each other, the Muscle Shoals Trojans and the Athens Golden Eagles.

We spoke with Athens head coach Cody Gross before the big game. We tried to get in touch with Muscle Shoals coach Basden as well but he's a very busy man on Fridays.