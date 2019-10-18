Cloudy yet quiet weekend, strong to severe storms possible Monday

Looking forward to spending some time outside this weekend? The clouds may be looming, but there is no reason to cancel your plans Saturday and Sunday! However, keep an eye on the forecast for Monday, as a storm system will set up for the beginning of the week.

Cloudy but mild Saturday

Despite a tropical storm moving through the Florida panhandle Saturday, the path will take it too far east to have any major impacts to the Tennessee Valley. A few isolated light showers are possible, especially around the Lookout Mountain and Sand Mountain areas, but the majority of north Alabama will be cloudy, at best.

What you can expect are mostly cloudy skies and breezy southeasterly winds that may gust as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour on Saturday.

The cloud cover will reduce the wide temperature swings we experience during cloud-free mornings and afternoons. Saturday morning will start off in the upper 40s to low 50s, and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

College Football: We are leaning toward a drier college football forecast. A disturbance could bring a few widely scattered showers to Fayetteville for Auburn and Arkansas. With a more eastward track of the tropical system in the Gulf, rain chances are down for Alabama’s late kickoff with Tennessee and UNA’s game versus Charleston Southern. You can get the most up-to-date forecast for any college football venue in the country with Live Alert 19! Just add the location (city) you’re interested in, and you’re set!

Cloudy and mild Sunday setting up for Monday

Mostly cloudy conditions prevail for Sunday as southerly winds bring more warm, humid air to the Tennessee Valley. A few isolated storms are possible in this southerly flow, but for the most part, Sunday will be cloudy yet dry. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Storms roll in on Monday afternoon through late evening

On Monday, a cold front traveling into the Mississippi River Valley will generate a squall line ahead of it.

Unfortunately, enough wind shear (change of wind direction and wind speed from the ground to higher in the atmosphere) can cause various bowing segments within the squall line. These bowing segments can produce damaging straight line winds in the center of the bow, but towards the ends, the air curls in behind the bow — producing the potential for quick spin up tornadoes.

While timing out the exact hour-by-hour of the storms’ arrival into north Alabama is still a day or two away, we do know that the squall line will likely move into northwest Alabama on Monday afternoon and eventually exit the Cumberland Plateau after midnight Tuesday morning.

Worried about the storms? Spend a few minutes over the weekend making plans

We will continue to update this forecast — including outlining potential impacts and storm arrival times — over the weekend. If you haven’t done so, download the Live Alert 19 app (it is free on both Apple and Android mobile devices). We will continue to provide forecast updates as well as locations of local shelters, lists for emergency kit items, and other helpful information on the Live Alert 19 app.