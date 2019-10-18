× Birmingham PD release new video of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT/WIAT) – Birmingham Police have released video surveillance of two men who may have information that can help us locate Cupcake.

The video was recovered from a surveillance camera within the Tom Brown Housing complex at about the same time as Kamille Mckinney was reported missing.

If you are one of the people in the video, please call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-7777.

The video shows two small children playing in a courtyard and two adults walking by. According to police, Kamille is believed to be in the video. One of the men walking by is deemed a suspect and the other a person of interest.

The second child in the video has been identified, however, police have decided to keep their name and family anonymous.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith stated that the surveillance video was taken from the Tom Brown Village area.

There is no motive at this time.

Chief Smith also stated that police are including K-9 units in the search for Cupcake.

According to Smith, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, there will be a grid search in the community. The area for this search is believed to be a place frequented by the person of interest.

The location will be released at a later time.

Kamille was last been seen at a birthday party Saturday night on October 12 in Birmingham.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information that assists law enforcement in the search. This reward is separate from the $5,000 reward offered by Governor Kay Ivey’s office.