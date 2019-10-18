× Area school districts respond to state report card grades

Alabama’s third annual school report card grades are out, and the news is good. There are more A’s and B’s, with fewer C’s, D’s, and F’s statewide.

Area school districts were proud of their scores and released statements.

Madison County Schools

“Madison County Schools received its state report card results today and we are very proud to report systemwide we received an A. Because of the wonderful things occurring in our schools, we are excited to report that 10 schools increased their scores. We have seen consistent improvement in our system over the past three years and we are looking forward to continuing that trend. Madison County Schools educate more than 19,500 students from Pre-K to grade 12.”

Huntsville City Schools

“Huntsville City Schools has advanced from a “C” to a “B” on the latest Alabama State Report Card, with the district average increasing five points from a 77 to an 82. Almost 90% of schools in the district saw an increase on their individual report card, with fifteen schools increasing by an entire letter grade. The largest increases were in the areas of reading growth, math growth, and attendance. “Last year, Huntsville City Schools proactively developed indicators of future success that utilize accountability measures from the state report card but also includes an additional layer for continuous improvement. This is a key component of the district’s strategic plan which focuses on the whole student. “Superintendent Christie Finley is very proud of what our school system has accomplished, stating that it is “a true testament to what is happening in the classroom.” Finley expressed her thanks to students, parents, and community partners, along with teachers “who work diligently to ensure our students are achieving at high levels.”

Madison City Schools

“I am fired up today!!!!” said Superintendent Robby Parker in a message to parents. “We received the results of our state report card for 2018-19. Madison City Schools received an overall “A” as a school district for the third year in a row. Every single one of our schools also received an “A” for the third consecutive year. Only eight of the 137 Alabama school districts got an A at every school, so our straight-A outcome is quite an accomplishment. The fact that all of our schools are so close in score highlights a very important point on rezoning – that no matter where a child lives in Madison, he or she will be zoned to a quality school. Keeping schools socio-economically balanced has been one of the cornerstones to our success.”

This list will be updated as more statements are made.