ARAB, Ala. – As the season goes on, the pep rallies get louder — and Arab took it to a whole new level Friday

The Arab High School Knights had a lot going on for the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week. It’s homecoming, so they presented the court on top of a lot of Wizard of Oz themed games! Their coach is Coach Ozmint … Oz … get it?

Madison County travels to Arab for Friday night’s game.

