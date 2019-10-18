Animal advocates ask Auburn University to punish researchers

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — An animal rights activist group is asking an Alabama university to discipline students who they say improperly administered hazardous drugs to animals during research.

Stop Animal Exploitation Now sent a letter to Auburn University’s interim president on Monday calling for an investigation. They say the graduate students should have their animal privileges permanently revoked.

AL.com reported Thursday the university hadn’t commented.

The group says it discovered a federal lab association report that four research staff were involved in the use of unapproved drugs on animals, and one student hadn’t reviewed protocol. The report says a miscommunication led to drugs being administered while animals were alive rather than after euthanasia. A six-month suspension was suggested, but the activists say that’s not enough.

It’s unclear what kinds of animals were involved.

