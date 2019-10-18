Alabama A&M hosts Maroon Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M Basketball unofficially tipped off the 2019-2020 season with its annual Maroon Madness. Elmore Gymnasium the site of this great event held Thursday night.

Maroon Madness gives fans the opportunity to get a sneak peak at the men's and women's basketball teams for the upcoming season, and the players a chance to show off their skills in front of the crowd. It was a fun night for all of those involved.

"Well this one I tell them to have fun I'm not coaching, all I'm going to do is cheer for every dunk and every three point," said men's head coach Dylan Howard. "You know I think the excitement is real big all across campus all throughout the community. Had a huge recruiting class."

"I always tell them of course we're tough on you guys, but if you do not have fun doing this, then this is not the sport for you," said women's head coach Margaret Richards. "Tonight I want you to have fun, act silly, be excited and just have fun."

The men's team opens the season on November 5th at Tennessee State, and the women's team will get things underway on November 6th on the road against Nebraska.