18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening on October 26

The 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will also collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices, but only after the batteries are removed.

In a press release in April, the DEA said at last year’s event they collected nearly 11 million pounds of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications.

If you have any questions about drug disposal, the DEA has multiple resources online.

To find the closest collection site to you, click here or call 1-800-882-9539.