× All lanes back open following wreck at intersection of Governors Dr and California St

UPDATE: All lanes back open following, according to an HPD alert.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to a Huntsville Police alert, the westbound lanes at Governors and California are shut down due to a wreck involving an overturned vehicle.

Police ask you to avoid the area as traffic will be delayed.

According to a tweet via ALGO, there is an overturned vehicle.