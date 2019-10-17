U.S. Sen. Doug Jones says Senate would need time to review evidence if impeachment trial called

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- As Democrats in the U.S. House push forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's communications with Ukraine about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the U.S. Senate is waiting to find out if it will have a role to play.

If the House, by a simple majority, votes to impeach President Donald Trump, the charges against him would go to the Senate for a trial.

Alabama U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat, toured Alabama during the recent congressional recess and WHNT News 19 asked him about impeachment.

"I like to think that I sit where the entire American public is, that we really want to know the facts," Jones said on October 7.

This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnnell, R-Ky., briefed his Republican colleagues on a possible impeachment trial, suggesting it could begin as early as Thanksgiving and end before Christmas.

Thursday Jones said it`s not just the schedule that is uncertain.

"I think the House is moving as efficiently as they can to try to develop the facts," Jones said. "Which I think is an incredibly important first step, and they seem to be moving. But how quickly they will move to a vote, and what that vote will be, I don`t know at this point."

McConnell said the Senate could meet six days a week if there is a trial, the Washington Post reported.

But Jones is wary of a rush to judgment.

"There is going to be a lot of things to review," he said. "And I would hope if articles of impeachment move to the Senate, we will be given adequate time with our staffs to really go through what the House has compiled. That`s the only way that a juror, which is essentially what we will be in the United States Senate, jurors, will have the ability to review the evidence. "

As jurors, it would take a vote of two-thirds of the Senate -- at least 67 senators -- to convict the President.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate. Democrats have a 235-199 majority in the U.S. House.