Tipoff at Toomer’s: Auburn Basketball starting the party early
AUBURN, Ala. – Basketball Season is here and Auburn University ready to go!
The men’s and women’s basketball teams are celebrating at Toomer’s Corner on Thursday, October 17th in the heart of downtown Auburn. The event will feature men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl and women’s basketball head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy, as well as their 2019-20 teams.
Attendees will be able to experience a live broadcast of Tiger Talk, basketball team contests, an autograph session and more.
Tipoff at Toomer’s is free and open to the public.
Toomer’s Corner webcams show organizers setting up the Toomer’s Tipoff court.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
4 p.m. – Downtown Merchants Entertainment District & Samford Lawn Fan Fest open
6 p.m. – The ‘Jungle Pit’ opens for students; the first 300 students in the pit will receive a free T-shirt, & Tiger Talk broadcast begins live from the court
7 p.m. – The main event begins
- Team and player introductions
- Men’s and women’s 3-point contest, 3-on-3 challenge and dunk contest
- Autograph session follows activities
10 p.m. – Downtown Merchants Entertainment District ends
For more information, click here.