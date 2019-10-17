Story Telling Festival happening Oct. 26 at Graves Grocery

LACEY'S SPRING, Ala. - It's been a staple in the community for years, so it's only fitting that Graves Grocery in Lacey's Spring will host one of the state's bicentennial events.

On Saturday, October 26, the community rest stop and Morgan County store will hold a storytelling festival from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The event is made possible by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.

There will be free family fun including live music, storytelling, a pottery wheel, s' more making, and more.

The first 40 attendees will receive free t-shirts.

Food from Old Towne Queuing will be available to purchase.

If you've never stopped by before, you'll find Graves Grocery at 10034 Hwy 36 East in Lacey's Spring.

More information on Graves Grocery is available on their website.

