Shoplifting suspect uses “new” disguise to hide her activity

FLORENCE, Ala. - It’s not very often law enforcement see something new when it comes to criminal activity. Florence police have seen a new twist to the ever-present problem of shoplifting.

Surveillance pictures released to Shoals Area Crime Stoppers show a lady walking out of Walmart on Hough Road with a full cart. Although she is wearing a blue vest and name tag, she is not a Walmart employee.

According to detectives, she has used the disguise three times at the same Walmart. Crime Stoppers is told she took everything from electronics to household cleaning supplies. Her fake uniform might be good enough to hide her activities, but the camera is better. Florence police believe someone knows exactly who she is.

The first person to identify her is eligible for a cash reward. Grab your phone and either call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (256)386-8685 or call up the P3 Tips app. Both ways are anonymous and will help get a felon off the streets.