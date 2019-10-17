× Scam callers targeting Huntsville Utilities customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Heads up, Huntsville. Scammers are once again trying to swindle you over the phone.

Huntsville Utilities has received reports of scam callers targeting their customers. They said scammers appear to be focusing on churches and businesses, but some individual customers have reported they were also contacted.

According to reports, customers received a pre-recorded message from a number appearing as ‘Huntsville Utilities’ on their caller ID. The recording states the customer is going to be cut off due to non-payment. They are then told to call another number.

Huntsville Utilities urges you to hang up and not provide any personal or payment information. This is a scam.

You are asked to call Huntsville Utilities at 256-535-1200 to verify the status of your account.