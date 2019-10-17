Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen Forms In Gulf: Likely To Become Nestor

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as another tropical storm will likely form. Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is in the west-central Gulf of Mexico. It formed at 10am central time Thursday. It will likely become Tropical Storm Nestor over the next couple of days.

The official track takes it northeast across the Gulf of Mexico and to the Florida Panhandle Friday into the weekend. By then it will be a tropical storm. We are hopefully the system stay far enough south to keep the Tennessee Valley mainly dry this weekend. The risk of a shower here is small at this time. Interests around the Florida Panhandle including Panama City need to watch this system for heavy rain and some wind.

Nestor is next!

Here is a look at the text from the National Hurricane Center:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Mississippi/Alabama border to the Ochlockonee River, Florida * Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * East of the Ochlockonee River to Yankeetown, Florida A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for... * Indian Pass to Clearwater, Florida

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 22.4 North, longitude 95.7 West. The system is moving toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the northeast is expected this afternoon or tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf coast Friday and Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later today or tonight, with slow strengthening then expected through Friday night. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent * Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).