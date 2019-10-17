× Man detained during Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapping investigation released on bond

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man detained during the investigation into the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was released from jail overnight on unrelated charges, online records show.

Patrick Stallworth, 39, posted bond and was released just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday from the Jefferson County Jail, according to jail records.

Stallworth’s bond had been set at $500,000 on four charges of possession of child pornography and three charges of child pornography possession with intent to distribute.

Another person taken into custody at the same time as Stallworth, Derick Irisha Brown, 29, is still in jail without bond. Authorities had her probation revoked.

Stallworth and Brown have not been charged in connection with McKinney’s abduction.

McKinney, known as “Cupcake,” by her family, was abducted at a birthday Saturday night in Avondale.

The reward for information leading to McKinney’s recovery has increased. Our sister station CBS 42 reports the Jefferson County Commission has approved $8,000 to be added to the $20,000 CrimeStoppers reward. With the addition of a $5,000 reward provided by the office of Gov. Kay Ivey, the reward totals to $33,000.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.