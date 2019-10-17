New workforce development grant could help some finish college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - It is a first of its kind grant which can be possibly taken advantage of by you or someone you know. There is now financial help for those who want to finish their college degree through work-force development.

Thousands of students walk the University of North Alabama campus everyday seeking the coveted college degree. Outside of the classroom, there is an office students need to know.

“It’s not always just resumes and job searches,” explained UNA Career Center Director Melissa Medlin. “We work a lot with students to figure out what they want to do.”

The UNA Career Center helps with the next step in life. They recently added a new service thanks to a federal workforce opportunity grant. It gives those with some college the chance to finish their degree.

“The goal of this program is to help, not eliminate, but to support them in overcoming those obstacles in order to achieve their education and ultimately stronger employment,” said Medlin.

As Career Center Director, Medlin says a lot of past students were not able to finish college because of life events. She said this is a second chance. The grant primarily focuses on those who need less than 60-hours to walk across the stage. People can qualify for up to $12,000.

Medlin added not only will the grant assist with tuition and fees, but a portion of it provides funds for childcare and technology to help make sure the individual is successful in getting their degree.

For more information on participating in the grant, contact the UNA Career Center office at (256)765-4276.

The three-year grant is funded by the Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.