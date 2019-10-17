New information released on man suspected of multiple robberies in north Alabama

Investigators say the man responsible for at least nine robberies in Madison and Morgan Counties will soon be returned to the Tennessee Valley.

Investigators say Terrence Warren Jackson will be transported first to Morgan County where he’s charged for two robberies. He’s accused of robbing the Game Stop in Hartselle and Metro PCS in Decatur.

Video of the Hartselle Game Stop Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jackson also faces seven robbery charges from within Madison County.

Investigators say three of those charges involve him robbing the Verizon store in Madison. One robbery happened on September 16, then they say he returned to the store on October 10 when he robbed the store and a customer inside the store. He's also accused of robbing the Marco's Pizza in Madison on October 10.

In Huntsville, Jackson faces three robbery charges. Those incidents happened at Metro PCS, Game Stop and Family Dollar.

Video of the robbery at Metro PCS in Huntsville:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says various agencies in north Alabama are investigating additional robberies, as well as agents with federal law enforcement.

Sheriff Turner released a statement saying, “Again, this emphasizes the importance of Task Force partnerships with not only local agencies, but state and federal as well. I can’t say enough about the work that Madison County Sheriff’s Investigator, Stacey Rutherford, put in on the case. As a member of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, he was able to obtain information that led to the identity of Jackson as well as the house he had been living in where we recovered multiple stolen items. We thank all the law enforcement agencies and their personnel that were involved in the investigation and arrest of Jackson, and we thank the public for the trust they instill in our agency”.