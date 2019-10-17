× Man charged in Arab murder claims ‘fundamental breakdown’ with his attorneys

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man charged with murdering a woman has a hearing scheduled next month to see if he has new attorneys.

Dale Lynn Hopson has a hearing in Marshall County Circuit Court Nov. 4 to determine if he has new legal counsel in his case, according to court documents.

Hopson is charged with shooting and killing Joyce Bates at a home in the Joppa area in April 2016.

Court documents state Hopson filed a complaint with the Alabama Bar Association about his attorneys Mark Hopper and Michael Stevens, claiming there was a “fundamental breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”

Hopson’s trial is tentatively set for Feb.24, 2019.

He is being held in the Marshall County Jail without bond. He posted bond earlier this year, but it was revoked days later after authorities said he contacted the victim’s family.