× Grab a flashlight for a night hike at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens Scarecrow Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Head over to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens for a family-friendly night hike through the Scarecrow Trail.

Listen for bullfrogs, crickets, owls, and other nighttime critters on a stroll through the gardens on October 18th. From 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., guests can enjoy ghoulish crafts, spooky snacks and those who dare can venture into the corn maze!

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children (ages 3 and up).

Schedule:

5:45 – 6:15 p.m.: Check-in and children’s craft at the Guest Center

6:15- 7:15 p.m.: Walk through the scarecrow trail, snack, corn maze

7:15 – 7:30 p.m.: Walk back to the front of the Garden and head home for the night!

7:30 – 8:00 p.m.: Exit through the Guest Center and stop by the gift shop on your way out!

Click here to register for the Scarecrow Trail Night Hike.

Shoppe at the Garden will be open until 8:00 p.m. and participants will receive a 20% discount on purchases.