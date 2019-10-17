× Former sheriff Ana Franklin gets probation in federal tax return case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former Morgan County sheriff Ana Franklin was sentenced to two years of supervised probation Thursday for failing to file a tax return.

Franklin also was ordered to perform 300 hours of community service and has to repay anything she owes, along with filing amended tax returns for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Franklin pleaded guilty to the charge, which is a misdemeanor, in January. The charge stems from money she earned in 2015 but failed to report on her taxes in April 2016.

Franklin could have faced up to a year in jail and a $100,000 fine.