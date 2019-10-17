× Former Madison resident charged with producing child pornography

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A former Madison man has been indicted on multiple charges of child exploitation, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Justin David Beatty, 29, was indicted on 16 counts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Alabama. He was charged with 5 counts of child pornography production, 6 counts of receiving child pornography and 5 counts of coercion and enticement of a minor. The coercion charges carry a maximum life sentence.

Federal prosecutors said Beatty persuaded, induced and coerced five underage victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct. The crimes happened between March 2013 and August 2014, they said.

Beatty was first arrested at a home on Royal Drive in Madison in April 2015. Madison police said he coerced a child under 16 to send him nude pictures.

He was previously arrested in 2012 for possession of child pornography. In that case, Beatty was allowed by the courts to enter a pretrial intervention program established for first time, non-violent offenders.