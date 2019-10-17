Drought Monitor Update: *Extreme Drought* Expands *Severe Drought* In Parts Of Madison County

This week’s rain didn’t help our drought numbers. The *extreme drought* expands to include almost all of Jackson County, parts of DeKalb and Marshall Counties as well. The *severe drought* now extends into eastern Madison County. No change in the Shoals with the October 17 update.

Here is a look at last week. The *extreme drought* is much smaller and severe area didn’t include Madison County. No change in the Shoals.

Here is a look at the change side by side:

We got some rain this week, but not enough. We had just trace amounts on Friday into Saturday with barely 0.10″ for the week of October 13. We still need 7-8″ of rain to break the drought. The tropical system in the Gulf is a big question for the weekend. How close will it get? Right now, the bulk of the moisture stays south and east of us and not much measurable rain is expected. We’ll try again for heavier rain Monday with a stronger cold front.

Here is a look at the chances for rain over the next seven days. Monday by far is the next best chance of a good, heavy rain.

