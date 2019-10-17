× Calhoun Community College to host annual job fair Oct. 17 on Huntsville Campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Career Services department at Calhoun Community College hosting its free Fall Job Fair on October 17th.

This event is from 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. in the Sparkman Building, located on the college’s Huntsville campus.

The job fair is open to Calhoun students, alumni, and the local community, according to Kelli Morris, director of Career Services and Cooperative Learning.

“With over 50 employers registered to attend, this is one of the largest job fairs in the north Alabama region and proves to be an awesome networking opportunity,” commented Morris. “Employers will be looking to fill part-time and full-time vacancies, so job seekers should come dressed for success with a current résumé in hand,” Morris added.

No pre-registration is necessary for job seekers.

For more information, contact Calhoun’s Career Services department at careerservices@calhoun.edu.

The current list of scheduled employers includes the following: (The list is subject to change)

Ability Plus

Aetos Systems, Inc.

Alabama Department of Corrections

Alabama Lawn Masters, Inc.

AllianceHR

Arbys

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

Birmingham Police Department

Bocar US, Inc.

Bojangles

Brian Bellomy State Farm

C4 Connections, LLC

Carpenter Technology

Cintas

City of Athens

City of Athens Police Department

City of Athens Utilities

Contractor Service & Fabrication, Inc.

Decatur Utilities

Express Employment

GrubSouth

Hargrove Engineers + Constructors

HH Health System Athens -Limestone

Home Instead Senior Care

Huntsville Career Center

IBM

Johnson Service Group Inc.

Kohler

KTECH

LG Solar

Matt Curtis Real Estate

Maven Packaging

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A.

MPE Services, LLC

OASYS, INC.

Onin Staffing

PCA

Polaris

Polyplex USA

Redstone Federal Credit Union

Redstone Village

REPUBLIC FINANCE LLC

Right at Home

Rogers Group, Inc.

Seabrook Solutions, LLC

Snelling

Spur

Tech USA

Techni-Core Corporation

The ICEE Company

Tyonek Native Corporation

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

US Army Recruiting

Vuteq USA, Inc.

WAFF

Wells Fargo

Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama

(YKTA)

