Calhoun Community College to host annual job fair Oct. 17 on Huntsville Campus
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Career Services department at Calhoun Community College hosting its free Fall Job Fair on October 17th.
This event is from 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. in the Sparkman Building, located on the college’s Huntsville campus.
The job fair is open to Calhoun students, alumni, and the local community, according to Kelli Morris, director of Career Services and Cooperative Learning.
“With over 50 employers registered to attend, this is one of the largest job fairs in the north Alabama region and proves to be an awesome networking opportunity,” commented Morris. “Employers will be looking to fill part-time and full-time vacancies, so job seekers should come dressed for success with a current résumé in hand,” Morris added.
No pre-registration is necessary for job seekers.
For more information, contact Calhoun’s Career Services department at careerservices@calhoun.edu.
The current list of scheduled employers includes the following: (The list is subject to change)
- Ability Plus
- Aetos Systems, Inc.
- Alabama Department of Corrections
- Alabama Lawn Masters, Inc.
- AllianceHR
- Arbys
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service
- Birmingham Police Department
- Bocar US, Inc.
- Bojangles
- Brian Bellomy State Farm
- C4 Connections, LLC
- Carpenter Technology
- Cintas
- City of Athens
- City of Athens Police Department
- City of Athens Utilities
- Contractor Service & Fabrication, Inc.
- Decatur Utilities
- Express Employment
- GrubSouth
- Hargrove Engineers + Constructors
- HH Health System Athens -Limestone
- Home Instead Senior Care
- Huntsville Career Center
- IBM
- Johnson Service Group Inc.
- Kohler
- KTECH
- LG Solar
- Matt Curtis Real Estate
- Maven Packaging
- Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A.
- MPE Services, LLC
- OASYS, INC.
- Onin Staffing
- PCA
- Polaris
- Polyplex USA
- Redstone Federal Credit Union
- Redstone Village
- REPUBLIC FINANCE LLC
- Right at Home
- Rogers Group, Inc.
- Seabrook Solutions, LLC
- Snelling
- Spur
- Tech USA
- Techni-Core Corporation
- The ICEE Company
- Tyonek Native Corporation
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center
- US Army Recruiting
- Vuteq USA, Inc.
- WAFF
- Wells Fargo
- Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama
- (YKTA)