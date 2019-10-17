× Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early with a new flavor

YUM!

Blue Bell released Christmas Cookies Ice Cream! The company says this is the most requested flavor and it is returning to stores beginning October 17th.

Christmas Cookies is a combination of favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

The company stated that they increased their production to meet the unbelievable demand. They hope to make it through the holiday season.

Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.