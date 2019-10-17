× Arab veteran invited to decorate White House for the holidays

ARAB. Ala. – A man from Arab applied to and was selected to help decorate the White House for Christmas. He’s one of at least 100 people to be selected for the honor

Randy Harwood served and protected our country for decades and now he’s getting ready to make his mark in the capitol.

After applying to decorate the White House online for several years, Harwood got an email that left him speechless.

“I was stunned. I was like, “No, Is this really happening?’ I got chill bumps. I’m getting chill bumps right now,” said Harwood.

The moment was surreal. Harwood called his wife and couldn’t find words to explain his luck. After all, not long ago, Harwood won an Australian vacation on the hit show “The Price Is Right”.

“After the Price Is Right thing, everyone is like you need to go buy lottery tickets,” said Harwood.

Instead, Harwood won a different kind of lottery.

“I always thought it would be really neat to do. After I retired, you start thinking things you’ve always wanted to do that just you never been able to do because you been working,” said Harwood.

During the application process, Harwood submitted pictures of his household decorating and examples of several family events he helped bring to life.

Now, he’s set to help the First Lady ring in the season of giving.

“Really, every American owns a little bit of the White House. You know? Because that’s the way our government is set up.”

Harwood will make the trip in November. WHNT will check-in with him as the date draws closer.