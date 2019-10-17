AMBER Alert issued for two Mississippi children

Posted 6:07 am, October 17, 2019

Three-year-old Dior Wade and one-year-old Zarie Wade

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has initiated an AMBER Alert for two small children reportedly abducted from Copiah County.

Three-year-old Dior Wade and one-year-old Zarie Wade were last seen on Wednesday around  4:30 p.m.

Dior was described as a black female, three feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was reportedly wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants, and black boots.

Zarie was described as a black male, two feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair with twisted strands. He was reportedly wearing camouflage pants, a blue shirt, and brown shoes.

Teanna Dixon, 28, and Derek Young, 29

The children were reportedly accompanied by Teanna Dixon, 28, and Derek Young, 29. They were driving a 2016 silver Lincoln MKZ with a Georgia license plate RTI 3239.

The group was last seen traveling northbound towards Hinds County, Mississippi.

If you know anything that could help police, call (855) 642- 5378.

