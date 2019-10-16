× Urgent Care clinic says some patients already positive with flu

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison Chamber of Commerce partnered with ApproXie Urgent Care of Madison on Tuesday to provide flu shots to anyone who wanted to be vaccinated.

During flu season, outbreaks can start happening as early as October, and the earlier you get your vaccinations, the better. ApproXie Urgent Care said they’ve already had several patients positive for flu this season.

“Flu is potentially, you know, it can cause death among people,” said family nurse practitioner Heather Howard. “Not necessarily the flu, it’s the side effects that the flu can cause. Like pneumonia. That’s why people end up in the hospital.”

The flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu. The vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school, as well as prevent spending time in a hospital.

It’s recommended that you go to your healthcare provider or take advantage of a flu clinic near you so you can get your flu vaccine.