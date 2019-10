Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The JPII Falcons are on a three-game winning streak and they hope to make it four this week with the help of their quarterback.

JPII quarterback Seth Brown leads the state in passing yards and touchdowns and he's number 1 in total touchdowns and he's doing so with stats like these. Brown completed 20 of 31 passes for 366 yards and 5 touchdowns and added 11 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons 48-14 win over Randolph.