Teen arrested in shooting that killed 2 in Montgomery

Posted 5:07 am, October 16, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy in a shooting that left two people dead this summer.

Montgomery police say the youth is being charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 21-year-old Jacquez Hall and 24-year-old Justin Martin. He was arrested by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force on Tuesday.

The Associated Press isn’t using the suspect’s name because he is a juvenile. His bail is set at $333,000.

Three more people were wounded in the shooting, which happened near Alabama State University on Aug. 15. Police say investigators believe it occurred during a drug deal.

Another person, 27-year-old Anthony Thomas, was previously charged with murder. Both Thomas and the teen also are charged with assault.

