Power restored to north Huntsville

Posted 7:59 am, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07AM, October 16, 2019

UPDATE: Service has been restored to north Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There is a power outage impacting North Huntsville Wednesday morning.

The outage is from Winchester Rd south to Pratt Ave and from Pulaski Pike east to Meridian Street. The outage is impacting about 1,300 people.

Huntsville Utilities says that service will be restored as quickly as possible.

HU says the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Click here to check out the outage map.

