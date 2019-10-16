× Police searching for driver that left after hitting a pedestrian on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are searching for a driver they say hit a pedestrian on University Drive near Lancewood Drive and left the scene.

Emergency crews took one man to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for an SUV.

Authorities blocked the road and are asking for drivers to avoid the area.

We are working to gather more information, be sure to bookmark the article for updates.