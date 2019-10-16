Police K-9 in Georgia shot, suspect dead

Posted 6:23 am, October 16, 2019, by

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are investigating a shooting that left a suspect dead and a police K-9 injured.

DeKalb police say the K-9, named Django (JANG-oh), was shot Tuesday in a townhome community near Stone Mountain and rushed into surgery. Authorities say he is in stable condition.

A suspect, whose name was not released, was shot and later died.

News outlets report officers spotted a 26-year-old man wanted on 11 warrants walk into a store. When the man spotted the officers, police say he reached into his waistband and started running. Officers set up a perimeter and the dog chased him. Multiple gunshots were fired and the man and the dog were hit.

No one else was injured. No further information was immediately released.

Django has been with the department for six years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.