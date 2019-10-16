× Mark your calendar! Huntsville Arts Week takes place Oct. 18-27

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Arts Week, powered by Arts Huntsville, is a 10-day celebration of everything the city has to offer in dance, art, theater, spoken word, music and more.

The goal is to offer increased access to the arts for the community and encouraging interaction with arts, arts venues, and attractions.

The events run from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 27.

There is something for everyone, and many of the events are family-friendly. WHNT News 19 is proud to be a media partner for Huntsville Arts Week.

You can find more information and a list of events here.