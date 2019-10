× Madison County flu shot clinics scheduled for this month

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Health Department has set a schedule for residents to receive their flu shots.

There is no out of pocket cost for the vaccines, but people are asked to bring their insurance cards.

The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 16 – Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road, Madison

Oct. 23 – Monrovia Community Center, 254 Allen Drake Road

Oct. 30 – Harrison Wellness Center, 6156 Pulaski Pike