× Huntsville space apps hackathon kicks off this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama Huntsville will host the 2019 NASA Space Apps Challenge this weekend.

Coders, scientists and engineers from north Alabama and across the southeast will spend Oct. 18-20 competing to uncover solutions to some of the most difficult challenges facing Earth and space. Huntsville is serving as the broadcasting hub for the global Space Apps program.

The event will also include speakers like UAH Invention to Innovation Center Director Rigved Joshi, Marshall Space Flight Center Deputy Chief Technologist John Carr and Helen Lien with Huntsville STEAM Works.

The event is open to the public and will take place at the UAH Invention to Innovation Center, located at 850 Ben Graves Drive. More information about the event can be found on the event website.