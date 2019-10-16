× Huntsville Iceplex finished with phase 1 renovations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City leaders agreed to fund a multi-million dollar expansion project for the Huntsville ice skating complex.

The complex is currently home to three major programs for adults and youth: hockey, figure skating, and curling. The building is also nearly 30 years old and has needed repairs for a long time.

They planned the Iceplex construction project in two phases. The first phase was adding lockers and a multipurpose room. Phase two of the renovations are set to start this winter and will replace the cooling system and electrical work.

October 16th, the city plans to show off some of the completed, expanded space. You can check out phase 1 of the new renovations to the Iceplex at 3:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for the North Alabama Hockey Association says it would’ve been wiser to build a new skating center.

The Iceplex expects to temporarily shut down the rink starting in the middle of March of next year during phase 2 of the project. The complex`s manager says these improvements will likely not be completed until September of 2020.