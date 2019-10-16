× Heavy police presence in Birmingham neighborhood possibly connected to Kamille McKinney search

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A heavy police presence was seen in a Birmingham neighborhood is there in connection with the investigation into missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Police cordoned off a perimeter around apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Wednesday morning. Sources told our sister station, CBS 42, that they were there following a lead on McKinney’s abduction.

McKinney was last seen at a birthday party Saturday night in Birmingham. Two people of interest in her disappearance have been arrested on unrelated charges.

CBS 42 confirmed that McKinney’s family members arrived at the scene. Jefferson County’s Star 1 helicopter is also there.