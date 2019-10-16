Huntsville Havoc eyeing yet another title run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - This year will be similar to last year for the Huntsville havoc as the two time defending SPHL President's Cup Champions will raise yet another banner at the Von Braun Center for their home opener. The ceremony will take place on November 1st prior to the Havoc's game against Evansville.

The havoc practiced Wednesday at the Iceplex, then held their media day shortly after. Head coach Glenn Detulleo's message for his team heading into this season is simple.

"Listen you can't not talk about last year because we have won two in a row now," said Detulleo. "Our message has been the organization has been really good the last two years but this team here hasn't won a single game yet."

"Obviously the target is on our back like you said but I think the coaching staff is doing a great job at handling that giving us goals to set that we can focus on during the year," added captain Scott Trask.

The first 2,000 fans to attend the November 1st home opener will receive a replica 2019 SPHL Championship Ring.