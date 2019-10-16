Hatton Elementary Kidcam!

It’s always a treat to go to Hatton Elementary in Colbert County! I got to see every student in the school on Wednesday (from Pre-K to Sixth Grade), and I also got to see Colbert County Schools Superintendent Dr. Gale Satchel interacting with the students. It’s easy to see that these young ladies and gentlemen are important from the teacher to Principal Paula Young all the way up to the top with Dr. Satchel! They’re all building something of which the community can be very proud!

After the younger students went to lunch, I spent some extra time talking with the Sixth Grade about some of their specific questions about tornadoes, downbursts, and more. They had some really good questions!

There was also some cake. Some really good cake made by Stacy Berryman!

Huge thanks to Hatton Elementary in Leighton for this awesome, detailed (and accurate) cake! @whnt pic.twitter.com/dTo9j9trl4 — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) October 16, 2019

