Free dental services for Veterans at Flint River Dental Nov. 9

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Flint River Dental to host Veterans Dental Day with free services.

On November 9th, Flint River Dental is hosting its second annual Veteran’s Dental Day. The dental event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2246 Winchester Road NW, Suite 106, Huntsville, AL 35811 in the Publix shopping center.

Community members in need may receive free exams, radiographs, cleanings, fillings, or extractions from Flint River Dental.

Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Veteran’s Dental Day is a community-based event that provides those in need with dental care so they can have a healthy smile they deserve.

Snacks and beverages will be provided.

To find out more about the Veteran’s Dental Day free day of dentistry, call Flint River Dental at 256-859-8066 or visit their Facebook page.