Former Morgan County sheriff Ana Franklin to be sentenced in federal court Thursday

Posted 5:22 pm, October 16, 2019, by

Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin

Former Morgan County sheriff Ana Franklin will be sentenced Thursday morning on a federal charge of failing to file a tax return.

Online court records show Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. in Alabama’s Northern District Court in Huntsville.

Franklin pleaded guilty to the charge, which is a misdemeanor, in January. The charge stems from  money she earned in 2015 but failed to report on her taxes in April 2016.

Franklin could face up to a year in jail and a $100,000 fine.

 

