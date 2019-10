× Fire destroys Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Fire destroyed a home in the Hazel Green area Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteer firefighters from Meridianville, Hazel Green and Toney all responded around 1 p.m. to a house on Cherry Drive. Images from the scene showed the fire destroyed the roof of the home.

Firefighters said they had the fire under control around 2 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries or how the fire may have started.