Drive-by BB gun shooting suspects cost homeowners thousands in damage

HARTSELLE, Ala. - Hartselle police say they are on the search for people who were seen aiming a gun and shooting out of a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Investigators and victims say someone is shooting BB guns at glass doors and windows in the area.

"We actually had two reports," explained Lt. Alan McDearmond of the Hartselle Police Department. "One on Westwood Road and there on Garner Road. Both of them had a couple windows shot out."

One of the victims says he's sure its area teens but he said this needs to stop before someone gets hurt.

Police said these incidents have taken place in different parts of Hartselle, and though damages vary, one thing is certain. "For the dollar amount alone it's going to be a felony," said McDearmond.

Investigators say the shootings have caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Police said this is no joking matter, many of the BB guns look just like the real thing.

If an officer encounters that, then they're going to treat the person as if they are carrying a 38 or a 40 caliber whatever, not just a BB gun," explained McDearmond. "Not only that, if someones driving down the road with a BB gun pointed out the window, you could be in danger of someone shooting back with a real gun."

Investigators said this remains an active investigation.

"I don't know if it's random yet, I've got one of my investigators working on it," added McDearmond. "She's been out most of the day working on the case, so hopefully something turns up with that."

Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to contact the Hartselle Police Department at (256) 773-6534 and ask for Investigator Burgess.