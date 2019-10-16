Crime Stoppers offering $20,000 reward for credible information in search for Kamille Mckinney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The search continues for 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney.

Kamille was last been seen at a birthday party Saturday night on October 12 in Birmingham. Two people of interest in her disappearance have been arrested on unrelated charges.

There were conflicting reports from authorities and family members that Kamille had been found safe, but Birmingham police clarified shortly later that she was still missing.

Birmingham police and city leaders gathered for a press conference Wednesday to once again ask the community for help locating Kamille.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith delivered a message to those involved in Kamille's disappearance.

"If you know where Kamille is, if you have her and you're not sure what to do, I want to just talk to you for one second. I want to give you safe passage -- is the way to go. Please bring her to one of our fire stations, police stations or hospitals. If you don't know what to do and you're frightened, we're here to help you. Our goal is to reunite this 3-year-old baby with her family," Smith said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information that assists law enforcement in the search. This reward is separate from the $5,000 reward offered by Governor Kay Ivey's office.

Anyone with information about where Kamille could be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or call Birmingham police.