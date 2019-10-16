2 detained in case of missing Alabama man found dead

BOAZ, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have detained two persons of interest in the case of a missing man whose skeletal remains have been found scattered in a wooded area.

News outlets report authorities announced Tuesday that parts of Johnny Lee Rhodes were found this week in Boaz. Etowah County deputies say they received a report of a dog finding skeletal remains on Monday, over a month after Rhodes was last seen being dropped off in the area.

Authorities say the bones included a surgical steel plate that belonged to Rhodes. Authorities returned to the scene Tuesday and recovered more skeletal remains and a cellphone believed to belong to Rhodes.

Authorities haven’t said how the detained persons are connected to the case. It’s unclear when they were taken into custody.

