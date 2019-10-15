Tropical Disturbance Will Enter Gulf This Week

Area to watch in southwestern Gulf: An area of showers and storms will enter the Bay of Campeche late Wednesday, and could begin to develop into a tropical depression or storm sometime late this week or next week.

The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor this system closely for future development. You can find their latest forecast here.

This system will bring additional moisture to our area and increase our rain chances this weekend into next week. Details on our weather here are on the forecast discussion.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx