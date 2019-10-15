Reward increases in search for Kamille McKinney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham police once again asked the community for help locating a missing 3-year-old girl.

Kamille McKinney, also known as "Cupcake," was reportedly kidnapped from a birthday party at the Tom Brown Village housing community in Birmingham Saturday, October 12. Authorities issued an AMBER Alert early Sunday morning. The alert has since been expanded to bordering states.

During a news conference Tuesday, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said two people of interest remain in custody. Charges have not been filed at this time. Smith expects an update on pending charges to be released later Tuesday.

"The Birmingham Police Department is reaching out to the public right now because we need your help. This is a very critical time. This is not just one community problem. This is a city of Birmingham problem, a state problem," Smith said.

Smith said because there were multiple events happening at the same time at the housing community the night Kamille went missing, he believes someone might have cell phone video that could be helpful in the investigation.

On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey's office offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible and for the location of Kamille. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said a private citizen has also offered a $1,000 reward for information.

Anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip can call contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 or call Birmingham police.