PHOTOS: Multiple people arrested on drug related charges in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Over the last two weeks, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Interdiction team has helped local police make multiple arrests in connection with narcotics investigations.

A DeKalb County Narcotics Agent made a traffic stop on September 28, in Section and located about 110 grams of methamphetamine with the help of a K-9 unit

John Winston St. Clair, 29 of Stevenson, Whitney Paige Rollins, 25 of Scottsboro, and Keri Brooke Winkles, 30 of Scottsboro, were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three are in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $25,300 bond.

On October 1, the Narcotics Unit went to a residence in Powell to follow-up on multiple drug complaints that were received through the sheriff’s office tip line.

During a search of the residence, agents found about 18 grams of methamphetamine. Donald Wade Patterson, 45 of Powell, and Michael Wayne Bowen,52 of Rainsville, were arrested.

Patterson was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute. Bowen was charged with one count of Possession of controlled substance.

On October 3, Sylvania Police answered a call with the Department of Human Resources to a home on County Road 407. While there, the officers noticed drug paraphernalia.

The Narcotics Unit was contacted and a search warrant was obtained. Agents discovered a large amount of marijuana and methamphetamine. Agents also found evidence consistent with a growing operation at the location.

Jack Edward Metcalf Jr., 50 of Sylvania, and Brendie Mae Freeman, 23 of Sylvania, were arrested and charged with first-degree marijuana possession, Possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On October 4, a Fyffe Police officer made a traffic stop on County Road 400. During the stop, the Narcotics and Interdiction team were contacted, and a search of the vehicle revealed nearly half an ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Todd Owen Jackson, 44 of Grove Oak, and Kimelia Dunham, 61 of Grove Oak, were arrested and both were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On October 9, agents of the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit made a traffic stop in Collinsville and observed marijuana within the vehicle.

The driver, Hailey Osborn, 42 of Collinsville, was placed under arrest. Agents also found methamphetamine located within the vehicle.

Osborn was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also on October 9, Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction agents executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 121 in Fort Payne.

Agents found methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia during the search, which resulted in the arrest of Steven Spencer, 50 of Fort Payne, Amber Bradshaw, 23 of Fort Payne, and Teresa Spencer, 36 of Fort Payne.

All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. DHR was called for the safety of the children and removed them from the residence.

“The hard work and late nights continue to pay off for our Narcotics Team,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “We’re blessed to have such a dedicated group at work in our county. They will continue to work on attacking our county’s drug problem. As most crimes are drug-related, these guys are on the frontline to ensuring the safety of our communities. God Bless!”